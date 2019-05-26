Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ronald J. Lekavich

Ronald J. Lekavich Obituary
Ronald J. Lekavich, age 81, Owner of Midlothian Music; beloved husband of Barbara; loving father of Helen and John Lekavich; dear brother of John A. Lekavich, Bernadette Panovich and Antoinette (Joe) Sibrava; step-father of Angela (John) Hipelius and Scott (Susanne) Kiehl; step-grandpa Ron of five; cherished uncle, friend and teacher to many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 11:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Lekavich Family will be accepting donations to be forwarded to The Anthony Rizzo Family Cancer Foundation and Guitars for Vets. Funeral Info: 708-532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
