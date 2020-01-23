|
Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Huck); loving father of Mary Ellen (Michael) Banker, Rebecca (Elmer) Haneberg, Sara (Bruce) Anderson, Ronald (Paige Thompson), Rachel (Patrick) Deasey, John (Elaine Melko), Ruth, Stephen (Laura), and James (Brigid); grandfather of Philip, Katherine, Margaret, Sarah, Alexander, Molly, Max, Erik, Jack, Daniel, Ellen, Emily, Francis Leo, Abigail, Deirdre, Zephraim, Corbin, Miles, John "Jack", Samuel, Charlotte, Claire, Benjamin, Wesley, and Thomas; great grandfather of 3; brother of Francine (Don) Fatima. Visitation will be held at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago on Friday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Viator Church located at 4170 W. Addison St. in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to https://carlsoncommunityservices.org/ or to https://www.oipcc.org/donate-today For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020