Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ronald J. Parra Obituary
Ronald J. Parra, beloved son of the late Raul and Vincenta Parra; loving brother of Arthur R. and the late Michael Parra; dearest uncle of Lisa Marie, Arthur R. Jr. (Vivienne), Thomas A. Sr., Amy, Kristina, Raul (Kristen), Vincent; fond great uncle of Alexis M. Parra, Arthur Parra III, Thomas A. Parra Jr., Kylie Parra and Adriana Parra. Last but not least beloved father to the ferocious Harley Boy. Visitiation Thursday 9 A.M. until time of Service 12 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
