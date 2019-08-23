Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Prohaska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Prohaska Jr.


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Prohaska, Jr. Cook County Sheriff's Police Officer passed away (too soon) August 18, 2019. Survived by his daughters Hannah, and Allison, parents Ronald and Noreen, siblings Todd (Leslie), Amanda, niece Hailey, nephew Kyle, aunts, uncles, cousins (in Ireland, England, and Australia) gone to soon. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prohaska Go Fund Me, https://www.gofundme.com/f/hero-down-officer-ronald-prohaska, would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Monday 9:30am from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for funeral service at 10am. Interment private. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now