Ronald J. Prohaska, Jr. Cook County Sheriff's Police Officer passed away (too soon) August 18, 2019. Survived by his daughters Hannah, and Allison, parents Ronald and Noreen, siblings Todd (Leslie), Amanda, niece Hailey, nephew Kyle, aunts, uncles, cousins (in Ireland, England, and Australia) gone to soon. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prohaska Go Fund Me, https://www.gofundme.com/f/hero-down-officer-ronald-prohaska, would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Monday 9:30am from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for funeral service at 10am. Interment private. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019