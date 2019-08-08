|
Ronald J. Rutgens, age 76, beloved husband of Annette (nee Kozlowski). Loving father of Cynthia (Dennis) Heidkamp and Suzanne (Victor) Benoit. Dear grandfather of Nina and Alex Heidkamp, Jarod and Olivia Benoit. Fond brother of Jo-Ellyn (Charlie) Piscia. Uncle of Anthony (Nicole) and Nicholas Piscia. Celebration of Ron's life will be held at Palos Country Club, 13100 Southwest Highway, Orland Park, on Saturday August 10th from 1:30pm to 6pm. Donations to The Amyloidosis Association appreciated. http://amyloidosissupport.org/donations_form.html 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019