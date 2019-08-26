Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Ronald J. Scaletta beloved lon term partner of Eileen Davoren; devoted father of Kathy (Fred) Olszewski and Julie (David) Locke; cherished grandfather and papa of Giada, Josh, Scarlet, Tim and Sean; fond brother of the late Darlene Lund; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il, 60487 Interment Private Please Omit Flowers Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
