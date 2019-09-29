|
Ronald J. Stasi, age 75. Loving husband of Donna Stasi (nee Letson). Devoted father of Ann (Thierry Menguy) Stasi, Mark (Becky) Stasi, and the late Phillip Stasi. Beloved grandfather of Alex and Cami Menguy. Dear son of Grace and the late Albert Stasi. Brother of Steven Stasi, Richard (Louisa) Stasi, and David (Pam) Stasi. Brother-in-law of Dan (Janet) Letson, Michael Letson, the late Patrick and late Thomas Letson. Best buddy of Stan. Fond uncle and friend of many. Ronald was a retiree of EMD LaGrange. He loved his family, fishing, and food. We're really going to miss you, Dad!!!
Visitation 3 to 9 PM Tuesday, October 1st at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A Service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 2nd at the funeral home. Interment private.
For further info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019