Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Stasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Stasi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Stasi Obituary
Ronald J. Stasi, age 75. Loving husband of Donna Stasi (nee Letson). Devoted father of Ann (Thierry Menguy) Stasi, Mark (Becky) Stasi, and the late Phillip Stasi. Beloved grandfather of Alex and Cami Menguy. Dear son of Grace and the late Albert Stasi. Brother of Steven Stasi, Richard (Louisa) Stasi, and David (Pam) Stasi. Brother-in-law of Dan (Janet) Letson, Michael Letson, the late Patrick and late Thomas Letson. Best buddy of Stan. Fond uncle and friend of many. Ronald was a retiree of EMD LaGrange. He loved his family, fishing, and food. We're really going to miss you, Dad!!!

Visitation 3 to 9 PM Tuesday, October 1st at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A Service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 2nd at the funeral home. Interment private.

For further info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now