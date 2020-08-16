Ronald J. Suntken Sr., age 88 ; beloved husband of the late Mary; loving father of Thomas (Pamela) Suntken, Carol (Walter) Botwinski, Sharon Choate, Catherine (Terry) Solarski, Ronald (Helen) Suntken and Mary Suntken; cherished grandpa of Thomas (Tracey), Ashley, Daniel, Adam Suntken, Caelin Beeler Suntken, Kimberly Ullrich, Matthew (Samantha), Lainey Solarski, Robert, Rebecca and Jake Suntken, the late Lindsay Botwinski; dearest great grandpa of Brody, Willow, Ava Bella, Mia, Leila, Daniel, Avry, Kelsey, Keira and Jacquelynn. Funeral services will be held privately. Laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Info: 708-429-3200.