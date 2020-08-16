1/
Ronald J. Suntken
Ronald J. Suntken Sr., age 88 ; beloved husband of the late Mary; loving father of Thomas (Pamela) Suntken, Carol (Walter) Botwinski, Sharon Choate, Catherine (Terry) Solarski, Ronald (Helen) Suntken and Mary Suntken; cherished grandpa of Thomas (Tracey), Ashley, Daniel, Adam Suntken, Caelin Beeler Suntken, Kimberly Ullrich, Matthew (Samantha), Lainey Solarski, Robert, Rebecca and Jake Suntken, the late Lindsay Botwinski; dearest great grandpa of Brody, Willow, Ava Bella, Mia, Leila, Daniel, Avry, Kelsey, Keira and Jacquelynn. Funeral services will be held privately. Laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Info: 708-429-3200.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
5 entries
August 15, 2020
(From Lainey's confirmation in 2008.)
Noel Thornton
Family
August 15, 2020
What a funny and happy man! He could always make me smile and laugh. I want everyone who loved Ron to know how sorry I am. His influence on each and everyone in his family is something that makes you special. May memories of your dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, husband and friend bring you comfort now. I pray that you will share these memories which each other and every new family member you welcome into the family, so Ron's memory may live on. (I found this picture from Matt's high school graduation in 2011.)
Noel Thornton
Family
August 15, 2020
This is the present wife of Ronald Suntken Sr. Susan.
My husband was wonderful to me during our 32 years together.
Susan Weber
Family
August 14, 2020
I will miss you greatly grandpa you had the purest soul
Caelin Beeler
Grandchild
August 13, 2020
I remember working with Ron at the IBM as a young helper/apprentice. He was a wonderful, understanding man that will truly be missed. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Scott Lundgren
Coworker
