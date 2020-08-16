What a funny and happy man! He could always make me smile and laugh. I want everyone who loved Ron to know how sorry I am. His influence on each and everyone in his family is something that makes you special. May memories of your dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, husband and friend bring you comfort now. I pray that you will share these memories which each other and every new family member you welcome into the family, so Ron's memory may live on. (I found this picture from Matt's high school graduation in 2011.)

Noel Thornton

