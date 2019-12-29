|
|
Ronald J. Man, 83,R of Skokie, born and raised in Chicago, passed away December 26, 2019. Ron is preceded in death by his parents Pearl (nee Brown) and Clarence Man. Beloved and devoted husband of Sylvia (nee Fuchs) and loving father to Charles and Judith. After graduating Senn High school, college, and serving in the Army Reserves, he worked various management jobs before joining the U.S. Postal Service from which he retired after 35 years. Ron was a member of bowling leagues, an avid Cubs fan, and stamp collector. He enjoyed long car trips and took great pride in sharing stories about the history of Chicago. He was a fan of old comedy movies and musical standards. For many years he volunteered annually for the MDA Telethon.In lieu of flowers, we encourage a donation to . Graveside services will be held December 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetary 7801 West Montrose Avenue Norridge, IL 60706. Additional details can be found at the website of Goldman Funeral Group, 8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077. 847-478-1600 .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019