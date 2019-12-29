Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
8851 Skokie Blvd.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 478-1600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Westlawn Cemetary
7801 West Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Man
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Julius Man

Add a Memory
Ronald Julius Man Obituary
Ronald J. Man, 83,R of Skokie, born and raised in Chicago, passed away December 26, 2019. Ron is preceded in death by his parents Pearl (nee Brown) and Clarence Man. Beloved and devoted husband of Sylvia (nee Fuchs) and loving father to Charles and Judith. After graduating Senn High school, college, and serving in the Army Reserves, he worked various management jobs before joining the U.S. Postal Service from which he retired after 35 years. Ron was a member of bowling leagues, an avid Cubs fan, and stamp collector. He enjoyed long car trips and took great pride in sharing stories about the history of Chicago. He was a fan of old comedy movies and musical standards. For many years he volunteered annually for the MDA Telethon.In lieu of flowers, we encourage a donation to . Graveside services will be held December 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetary 7801 West Montrose Avenue Norridge, IL 60706. Additional details can be found at the website of Goldman Funeral Group, 8851 Skokie Boulevard

Skokie, IL 60077. 847-478-1600 .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now