Ronald Kaghan - February 15, 1930 - March 14, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Beverly; loving father of Linda Daitchman, Scott Kaghan and Marilyn Kaghan; proud grandfather of Alise, Ashley (Gabriel) and Mia; dearest great-grandfather of Ariana, Adrian, Ricardo, Audrey and Chalito; dear brother of the late Larry and Roberta (late Ronnie); proud uncle of Aaron (Kathy), Laurie (Greg), and Debra (Kevin); loving great-uncle of Jonathon, Christine, Rachel, Brett, Justine, Tamara, Ryan and Addyson. Fond father-in-law of Jack Daitchman. Graveside service Tuesday, 1:00 PM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, (gate 90) 1400 S. Des Plaines Ave., Forest Park, IL. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020