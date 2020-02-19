Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map

Ronald Knakmuhs


1939 - 2020
Ronald Knakmuhs Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Knakmuhs, 80, of Evanston. Beloved husband of Ursulla G. Knakmuhs Nee Muszynski; loving father of Heath (Sarah) Knakmuhs; proud grandfather of Riley and Sloane Knakmuhs; dear brother of Roxanne and the late Pamela Knakmuhs. Visitation, Friday February 21, 2020 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 12 Noon at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
