Ronald L. Berns, 82, of St. Charles and formerly of Barrington, died January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda Lou (nee Lambert) and united in marriage to Cathie (nee Parnell) August 7, 1987; loving father of Steve Berns, Julie (John) Fitzpatrick, Sherri Gotter, Jeff (Cristin) Berns and Stacey (Scott) Shepard; adored grandfather of twelve; brother of Fred (Fredda) Berns, Kitty (the late Chuck) Yagoda. Memorial service will be held 3:30 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home 100 South Third Street St. Charles, IL. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020