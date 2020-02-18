Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
140 South Northwest Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
View Map

Ronald L. Gatz


1943 - 2020
Ronald L. Gatz Obituary
Ronald L. Gatz. Age 76 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Karen. Loving father of Jim (Stacy), Tom (Lisa), Don (Melissa), Tim (Jennifer) and Kristi (Bill) Przybylski. Devoted grandfather of 15. Dear brother of the late Larry (Karen). Godfather to Katie Joyce. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m. prayers from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , are appreciated. For further obituary info. visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
