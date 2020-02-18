|
Ronald L. Gatz. Age 76 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Karen. Loving father of Jim (Stacy), Tom (Lisa), Don (Melissa), Tim (Jennifer) and Kristi (Bill) Przybylski. Devoted grandfather of 15. Dear brother of the late Larry (Karen). Godfather to Katie Joyce. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m. prayers from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , are appreciated. For further obituary info. visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020