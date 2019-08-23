|
Ronald L. Groh, age 81, of Skokie. Veteran, U.S. Army. Beloved husband of Armande; dear father of Anne Marie Arvidson, Nicole, and the late Jerry; loving grandfather of Ashley, Justin, and Kaitlyn. Memorial Gathering, Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. until time of Service and Memory Sharing, 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to C.A.R.E. (Community Animal Rescue Effort), P.O. Box 691, Skokie, IL, 60077 (www.carenorthshore.org). Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019