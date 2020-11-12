Ronald L. Orlean, CPA, of Northbrook, respected CPA, practicing for 61 years; beloved husband and best friend for 60 years of Lynda, nee Rosenblum; loving father of Randee (Scott) Elesh and Fern (Tom Egan) Dale; adored Papa of Sarah, Scott, Neil, and Josh; devoted son of the late Karl and the late Sarah Orlean; brother of Linda Fisher; dear brother-in-law of Teena (late Larry) Farris; treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Thursday, 1:30 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Ron's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up approximately 15 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Kidney Foundation
, www.kidney.org
or Congregation Kol Emeth, www.kolemethskokie.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.