Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Ronald L. Postmus, age 86, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Pearl, nee Teggelaar (2010). Loving father of Carolyn (Ed) Schaver, David Postmus and Sharon (Jeff) Ostema. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Melissa, Jacob and Cassidy. Dear brother of Lois Raedeke and the late Lawrence Postmus. Owner of Roseland Tune-Up. Visitation Monday 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
