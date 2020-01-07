|
Ronald L. Swanson, Sr. Beloved husband for 50 years of Marlene nee Valuckis. Loving father of Ronald (Karen) Swanson, Jr., Robert (Dorita) Hunter, Suzanne Swanson, William (Donna) Hunter & Kenneth (Erica) Swanson. Cherished grandfather of Megan, Carl, Scott, Rachel, Andrew, Zachary, Sarah, Adam, Haleigh, Hannah, Lauren & Grant. Dear brother of the late Ralph (Leeann) Swanson. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 9:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Louis de Montfort Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020