Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louis de Montfort Church
Ronald L. Swanson Sr. Obituary
Ronald L. Swanson, Sr. Beloved husband for 50 years of Marlene nee Valuckis. Loving father of Ronald (Karen) Swanson, Jr., Robert (Dorita) Hunter, Suzanne Swanson, William (Donna) Hunter & Kenneth (Erica) Swanson. Cherished grandfather of Megan, Carl, Scott, Rachel, Andrew, Zachary, Sarah, Adam, Haleigh, Hannah, Lauren & Grant. Dear brother of the late Ralph (Leeann) Swanson. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 9:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Louis de Montfort Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
