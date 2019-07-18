|
|
Ronald Lafin, age 71; USMC Vietnam Veteran; Driver of 32 years for Pace West Division; beloved husband of Dorothy nee Pavilionis; loving father of Kenneth (Lora) and Michael (Kelli); cherished Papa of Emma, Ava, Olivia, Chase and Blake; fond brother of John (Barbara) Bonk; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019