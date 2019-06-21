Ronald Lang, 67, of Grand Detour, Illinois, peacefully passed Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born December 4, 1951 as the son of Roland and Ellen (Whitley) Lang. He was an Eagle Scout, graduated from West Aurora High ('70), Western Illinois University, and NIU Law School ('82). He practiced law in Aurora as a general practitioner for 38 years. He also enjoyed working at his campground, Campingislands.com, in Grand Detour. His love of nature and making the same accessible to families, along with his years of community service setting up schedules and leagues for youth athletics in rural Kane and DeKalb Counties, was a life-long vocation. Ron enjoyed golf and poker with his buddies, but most of all, he enjoyed helping people and got his greatest satisfaction being there in people's time of need. He quietly made things happen, making sure kids did not have programs cut, hurricane victims were safe, and folks coming into the stressful legal system were made comfortable with common sense resolutions.



Ron is survived by his wife Judy, children Deb Lang (Mark) Homco of Sugar Grove, IL, Tom (Rachel) Lang of Hinckley, IL, 4 grandchildren, Kate and Abby Homco and Graham and Dean Lang, brother Brian (Vicki) Lang of Arizona along with nieces and nephews on both sides of his family.



A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Elburn Lion's Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CASA Kane County at 100 South Third Street, Suite 460, Geneva, IL 60134. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary