Ronald L. Maloney, age 90, died on Tuesday September 29, 2020 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Ron was the youngest of six children and was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1930 to John and Julia Maloney. He married his beloved wife JoAnne of almost 70 years on September 4, 1948. Together they raised eight children. Ron began his career in 1948 as a member of the Chicago Fire Insurance Patrol and in 1953 he entered the Chicago Fire Department. He was with the Chicago Fire Department for 37 years and received his first promotion to Lieutenant in 1963. His hard work and dedication helped him to rise through the ranks and he was then promoted to Captain in 1967; to Battalion Chief in 1974; to Deputy District Chief in 1980; to District Chief in 1981. He reached the peak of his career when he was appointed by Mayor Harold Washington to the position of Deputy Fire Commissioner in 1984. Ron retired from the Chicago Fire Department in September of 1989. Ron retired with his wife to Florida where they became avid members of the FMCA. They enjoyed traveling cross country together to visit their family and friends and also to see National Parks and landmarks. Ron is survived by his seven children Colleen (Michael) LaPaglia, Michael Maloney, Kathleen (Michael) McEvilly, Marian (Stan) Jones, Marguerite (Joe) Damore, Maureen (Larry) Driscoll, Patricia (Carl) Barone. He is predeceased by his wife JoAnne and his son John (Terri) Maloney. Ronald had 24 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to The Fire Museum of Greater Chicago.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store