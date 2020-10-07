1/1
Ronald Leonard Maloney
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Maloney, age 90, died on Tuesday September 29, 2020 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Ron was the youngest of six children and was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1930 to John and Julia Maloney. He married his beloved wife JoAnne of almost 70 years on September 4, 1948. Together they raised eight children. Ron began his career in 1948 as a member of the Chicago Fire Insurance Patrol and in 1953 he entered the Chicago Fire Department. He was with the Chicago Fire Department for 37 years and received his first promotion to Lieutenant in 1963. His hard work and dedication helped him to rise through the ranks and he was then promoted to Captain in 1967; to Battalion Chief in 1974; to Deputy District Chief in 1980; to District Chief in 1981. He reached the peak of his career when he was appointed by Mayor Harold Washington to the position of Deputy Fire Commissioner in 1984. Ron retired from the Chicago Fire Department in September of 1989. Ron retired with his wife to Florida where they became avid members of the FMCA. They enjoyed traveling cross country together to visit their family and friends and also to see National Parks and landmarks. Ron is survived by his seven children Colleen (Michael) LaPaglia, Michael Maloney, Kathleen (Michael) McEvilly, Marian (Stan) Jones, Marguerite (Joe) Damore, Maureen (Larry) Driscoll, Patricia (Carl) Barone. He is predeceased by his wife JoAnne and his son John (Terri) Maloney. Ronald had 24 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to The Fire Museum of Greater Chicago.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved