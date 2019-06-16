Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Ronald M. Cappelletti Obituary
Cappelletti , Ronald M. Ronald Mario Cappelletti- age 67 born in Chicago Heights on August 27, 1951, and started life on Hungry Hill and went to school at St. Rocco.He graduated from Marian Catholic High School in 1969. Ron was vacationing in the Ozarks where two of his daughters live, and his grandchildren also live, when he passed away Saturday morning, May 25th, 2019. Loving father to his three children, Angela Cappelletti, Brian Cappelletti, and Kelly Cappelletti. Beloved grandfather toHolly, Stephen, Vincent, Daniel; and great grandfather to Kaylee. Dear brother to Lisa Swing. Preceded in death by his parents, Mario and MaryAnn (née Schelfo) Cappelletti, and brother Robert Cappelletti. Ron and his father Mario were owners and partners of Cappelletti Construction in Chicago Heights, Illinois; Ron also loved camping, spending time outdoors and being with his family.

A Memorial Gathering is on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 from 9AM until the time of service at 2PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Inurnment to follow going to Calvary Cemetery, Steger, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.





Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
