Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
Ronald M. Jorgensen Obituary
Age 67. Beloved husband of 44 years to Carol A. (nee Griffin). Devoted father of Erin (Kevin) Sagon, Nick (Colleen) Jorgensen, Julie Drew, and Maureen (Matt) Gill. Proud grandfather of Brian, Moira, James, Colin, Connor, Katherine, Riley, Sean, and Anna. Loving brother of Barbara Gregory and the late Joan (late Greg) Bartke. Dear brother-in-law of Mary (Minnie), Donna (Tom), John (Petra), and the late Dan (Mary Lynn). Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019
