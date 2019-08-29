Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Ronald M. Miller


1934 - 2019
Ronald M. Miller Obituary
Ronald M. Miller, age 85, of Erie, PA, passed away peacefully, Monday August 26, 2019. He was born in Evergreen Park, IL on February 4, 1934, the son of the late Warren G. and Helene Schneider Miller.

He was a registered pharmacist and worked at various hospitals, including the University of Chicago Clinics Administration, Mount Sinai Medical Center in Chicago, and Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dolores C. Miller, a son, James Miller, of Chicago, a daughter, Annette Lewis and her husband, Carl, of Girard, PA, a granddaughter, Allison Cocke, a brother, Richard Miller, and two sisters, Maryanne Zink and her

husband, Robert and Nancy Larkin.

Friends may call at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Tuesday, September 3rd from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
