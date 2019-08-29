|
|
Ronald M. Miller, age 85, of Erie, PA, passed away peacefully, Monday August 26, 2019. He was born in Evergreen Park, IL on February 4, 1934, the son of the late Warren G. and Helene Schneider Miller.
He was a registered pharmacist and worked at various hospitals, including the University of Chicago Clinics Administration, Mount Sinai Medical Center in Chicago, and Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dolores C. Miller, a son, James Miller, of Chicago, a daughter, Annette Lewis and her husband, Carl, of Girard, PA, a granddaughter, Allison Cocke, a brother, Richard Miller, and two sisters, Maryanne Zink and her
husband, Robert and Nancy Larkin.
Friends may call at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Tuesday, September 3rd from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019