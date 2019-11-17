|
|
Ronald M. Fagan, April 22, 1934 – October 26, 2019, of Chicago & Sun City Center, FL died after a long illness. His 85 years included time at St. Ignatius HS. He played football at St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN. He served in the US Army and while stationed in CA, met his wife, Miki, also from Chicago.
He was a man of many talents, artistic and well read. He enjoyed sports, architecture, history and his hometown, Chicago. He retired from the City of Chicago after 35 years of service – Police Officer and Stationary Engineer with CPS. He had great stories about side jobs in breweries, other places and people he met along the way. Not one to sit around, after retirement, he worked for Prince of Peace Church, in Sun City Center, FL.
He never met a stranger. He was curious and kind. With a twinkle in his eye, he famously asked, how is your love life? and are you happy? He offered sage advice about what really matters. He did, after all, walk up hill to school both ways and only he knew if a bear really slept in the woods.
He is remembered fondly by his wife of 59 years, Mary (Miki) Fagan, his five children, James (Randy) Fagan, Francis (Maribeth) Fagan, Gerriann Fagan and Gene Beatty, Michael (Georgetta) Fagan and Ronald (Norka) Fagan. His grandchildren, Conor & Patrick (IL) and Ronald and James (TX) & great granddaughter, Camilla, carry on his name. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Mary Fagan and his brother, Edward Fagan.
The family is thankful for his doctors, nurses and caregivers. Ron took comfort in knowing that he may be able to help others by donating his brain to Boston University's CTE Research Center for study. Last word of advice from Ron … worldly things don't matter. You can't take them with you.
Family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, December 14th from 1 – 4 p.m. at 400 E. Randolph, Chicago, IL 60601. Donations can be made in his memory to www.gbs-cidp.org or Boston University CTE Center (Attn. R. Downes), 72 E. Concord Street, B-7800 Robinson, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019