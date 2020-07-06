Ronald Neal McCabe, age 80, of Palm Coast, FL and formerly of Plainfield, IL and Downers Grove, IL, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ron leaves behind his beloved wife, Burma McCabe (née Deuel,) his brother Jim McCabe, his children Sabrina Deuel Seubert, Vanessa (Art) Heeg, Erik (Allison) Deuel, Kevin (Cate) McCabe, and Heather (Luis) Martinez. He was the proud grandpa to 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Ron was the loving brother to 5 sisters and 4 brothers, and proud uncle and great uncle to several nieces and nephews.



Ron is preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn (née Hellier) McCabe.



Ron graduated from North Central College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964 as an Aerial Infrared Surveillance Operator. He was a top rated salesman for IBM for 15 years, and unsurpassed as top salesman for Datacomp for 20 years. He later went on to own his own company up until 2019. Ron was not only a terrific salesman, but he enjoyed being a maintenance man in his beautiful backyard oasis that he built himself. He enjoyed watching Chicago sports and Ron was truly a patriot to his country and flag.





