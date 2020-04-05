|
|
A collector of friends, Ronald Norman Hoffman of Barrington, IL, passed away fittingly on April 1, 2020, at the age of 64 surrounded by his family. Growing up in Wilmette, IL, Ron attended Loyola Academy, and received his BA from the College of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, MN. A dedicated member of Boy Scout Troop 6 at St. Joseph Church, Ron became an Eagle Scout earning the Bronze Eagle Palm, along with the Ad Altare Dei Award, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. These were some of his most prized accomplishments. He built a forty-year career in the Food and Beverage industry which exemplified his passion for hospitality. Calling her the "love of his life," Ron married his high school sweetheart, Joan (Schermerhorn) Hoffman. Predeceased by parents Norman and Lorraine (Alonzi) and brother Rob. Loving brother to Steve (Donna), Eve Smith (Stephen), and Cathy Dodge. A devoted family man, though not having any children, Ron treated his 15 nephews and nieces as his own. In the words of his nephew, Brad, uncle Ron was "the most charming, genuine and compassionate individual you could be lucky enough to receive a birthday card from. An old-souled romantic with a belly laugh like a little kid and an endearing tendency for mischief. A born storyteller, your friend 'till the end, and everybody's favorite goofball." An avid Chicago sports fan, fisherman, hunter, trumpet player, pyrotechnician and grill master, Ron found humor where there was none and lived life with abbondanza. Fireworks are exploding in heaven; everybody's Best Man; he was one of the good guys. In lieu of flowers, please connect with a family member or old friend you haven't talked to in a while, find your favorite fishing hole and "wet a line," or fire up your BBQ and share what you grill with the people you love. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to hospice at www.Journeycare.org/donate. Please visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/ronhoffman3 for further information about Ron's beautiful life. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020