Ronald P. Cheek, age 73. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Hasson). Loving brother of Christine (Butch) Whitehead. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Thirty five years of service with Chicago Public Schools (Gage Park High School). Ron was a graduate of Leo High School and an avid golfer. The cremation will be private and at a later time, following the CDC guidelines, the family will have a celebration of life memorial service. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
