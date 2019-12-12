Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cicinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald P. Cicinelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald P. Cicinelli Obituary
Ronald P. Cicinelli, 79, of Chicago, at Peace with Christ December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores nee Bongiorno; loving father of Elisa, Ronald (Kimberly), Laura (Timothy) Walker and Donna (Glen) Ronning; devoted grandfather of Joseph (Lisa), Christopher (Lacey), Alexandra (Grant) Loiselle and Mary Kate, Gabriella, Brandon and Alec, and James and Lucas and great-grandfather of Elaina and Nicholas and Michael; dear son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth; dear brother of the late Nicholas (Sylvia) and Joseph; fond uncle and great uncle to many. Visitation Saturday, December 14, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday December 15, 12 p.m. until time of service 1 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -