Ronald P. Cicinelli, 79, of Chicago, at Peace with Christ December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores nee Bongiorno; loving father of Elisa, Ronald (Kimberly), Laura (Timothy) Walker and Donna (Glen) Ronning; devoted grandfather of Joseph (Lisa), Christopher (Lacey), Alexandra (Grant) Loiselle and Mary Kate, Gabriella, Brandon and Alec, and James and Lucas and great-grandfather of Elaina and Nicholas and Michael; dear son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth; dear brother of the late Nicholas (Sylvia) and Joseph; fond uncle and great uncle to many. Visitation Saturday, December 14, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday December 15, 12 p.m. until time of service 1 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019