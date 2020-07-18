Ronald P. Shereyk, Age 79, Born into Eternal Life on July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Parrillo) for 57 years. Loving father of Ronald Patrick Shereyk (Laurie Lister) and the late Renee Patricia, R.N. "Princess" (Edward K., C.P.D.) Isadore. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronald is remembered as an avid sailor and "The Life of the Party" to his family and friends. Visitation Tuesday morning, July 21st, 9:00am-11:00am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral 11:00am proceeding to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Private Entombment St. Mary Cemetery Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Renee Isadore '06 Memorial Scholarship c/o Saint Xavier University, Office of University Advancement, 3700 W. 103rd St., Chicago, IL 60655 or online at www.sxu.edu/give
are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com