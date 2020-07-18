1/2
Ronald P. Shereyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald P. Shereyk, Age 79, Born into Eternal Life on July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Parrillo) for 57 years. Loving father of Ronald Patrick Shereyk (Laurie Lister) and the late Renee Patricia, R.N. "Princess" (Edward K., C.P.D.) Isadore. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronald is remembered as an avid sailor and "The Life of the Party" to his family and friends. Visitation Tuesday morning, July 21st, 9:00am-11:00am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral 11:00am proceeding to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Private Entombment St. Mary Cemetery Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Renee Isadore '06 Memorial Scholarship c/o Saint Xavier University, Office of University Advancement, 3700 W. 103rd St., Chicago, IL 60655 or online at www.sxu.edu/give are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved