Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church
6980 S. County Line Rd.
Burr Ridge, IL
Ronald P. Smith Obituary
Age 66; Suddenly; Cherished son of the late Valma and Cornelius; Loving twin brother of Donald (late Rose Ann) Smith; Beloved uncle of Natalie (Pete) Rodriguez, and Nicholas Smith (fiancé Brie Pugh); Proud great-uncle of Jacob and Alyssa; Fond friend of many; Former D.J., radio host, and music director for WCCQ Joliet, Q101, Magic 104 WJMK, and Real oldies 1690; Author of five books, including "Eight Days a Week"; Executive Producer of several movies; Longtime investigator of paranormal activity;

Visitation Friday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Orthodox Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Saturday, all family and friends will meet directly at St. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 6980 S. County Line Rd. Burr Ridge, IL; Service 10:00 a.m.

Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park; In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke Orthodox Church, 10700 S. Kean Ave. Palos Hills, IL 60465 would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
