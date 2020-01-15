|
Age 66; Suddenly; Cherished son of the late Valma and Cornelius; Loving twin brother of Donald (late Rose Ann) Smith; Beloved uncle of Natalie (Pete) Rodriguez, and Nicholas Smith (fiancé Brie Pugh); Proud great-uncle of Jacob and Alyssa; Fond friend of many; Former D.J., radio host, and music director for WCCQ Joliet, Q101, Magic 104 WJMK, and Real oldies 1690; Author of five books, including "Eight Days a Week"; Executive Producer of several movies; Longtime investigator of paranormal activity;
Visitation Friday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Orthodox Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Saturday, all family and friends will meet directly at St. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 6980 S. County Line Rd. Burr Ridge, IL; Service 10:00 a.m.
Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park; In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke Orthodox Church, 10700 S. Kean Ave. Palos Hills, IL 60465 would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020