Raymond R. Mech died peacefully at home February 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Kathleen (the late Tony), John (Laura), Donald (Shelley) and Thomas (Deborah). Dear grandfather to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Those who knew Ray know that he didn't like to be fussed over and would rather serve his country, help a fellow man or farming. In lieu of funeral services, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to any veteran or farming organization. Further info. at www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020