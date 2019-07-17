Home

West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Rosary Church
750 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Ronald R. Nardi Obituary
Dr. Ronald R. Nardi, age 80, longtime resident of Elk Grove Village, peacefully passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 from complications due to Friedreich's Ataxia. Born December 7, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Robert and Elide (nee Stefani). Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Lagorio); loving brother of Lillian (John) Incusci; dearest brother in law to Ann (Tom) Ball, Dr. George Lagorio M.D. and the late Alma (the late Judge Gerald) Sbarboro; devoted uncle of John Paul Incusci, Laura (Sam) Blom, Jeanne Lagorio, George Lagorio Jr., Andrew and Stephen Ball; dear great uncle to Jenna, Rachel, Michael and Gessica. Dedicated chiropractor in Chicago for many years. Visitation Thursday July 18, 2019 from 9-10 A.M. at Queen of the Rosary Church 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village, followed by a 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Anthony Cappetta, Director. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation 600 Hwy 169 South Suite 1725 Minneapolis, MN. 55426 or at ataxia.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
