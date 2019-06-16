|
|
Barlow , Ronald Ray Ronald Ray Barlow age 76 of Skokie, formerly of Fort Scott KS. Beloved husband of Donna nee Schreiber; loving father of Carrie (Neil) Lubomski and Lindsey (Tim) Good; cherished grandfather of Madilyn, Sophia, Haley, and Logan; dear brother of Sandra Barlow. Visitation Monday June 17, 4 pm to 8 pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave. Chicago,. and again on Tuesday June 18 11:00 am until time of service, 12 Noon at North Shore Baptist Church, 5244 N Lakewood Ave. Chicago. Internment Memorial Park Cemetery Skokie IL. For info please call (773)561-6874 or visit www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019