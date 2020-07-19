Ronald Robert Malinowski age 80 of McHenry, IL passed away peacefully July 9th, 2020. He was born September 15th, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Chester and Eugenia. Beloved father to sons Ronald (Kathy) and Lawrence (Stacey), Grandsons Jesse and Corey. Survived by his companion, Lolly and his brothers, Chester (Marilyn), Dennis, Thomas (Joan), Richard (Donna). He was an Uncle to many Nieces, Nephews and cousins. Ron started working afternoons and weekends while attending and graduating from Lane Tech College Prep H. S. He began his career at a startup Tool and Die shop, graduated from The Tool and Die Institute and retired as Vice President. Ron loved entertaining clients, friends and family. He enjoyed Traveling, Tennis, Golfing, Poker with his brothers, Las Vegas, Hunting, Boating, Fishing, Professional Sports and relaxing by the lake. There will be a Private Memorial Service for immediate family at a date to be determined.





