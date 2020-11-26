Ronald S. Holden, age 82. Dearest companion of Frieda "Freddi" Perl; adored step-father of Pam (Ernesto) Alcivar; cherished "Papa" of Isabella Alcivar; dear brother of the late Arlene (the late Jerry) Karm; loving uncle of Bobby (Phyllis) Karm. Private family graveside services will be held Friday November 27th at 1:30 PM. Those who can't attend can watch the funeral on Ronald's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or anytime after the service. Contributions in his memory may be made to City of Hope www.cityofhope.org
