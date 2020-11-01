Ronald S. Homola, 84, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on October 29, 2020. Ronald was born and raised in Chicago with his parents and sister. Ronald then enlisted in the Army and went off to Alaska. After fulfilling his civic duty as a soldier, Ronald moved to Peoria to pursue his career and met the love of his life, Marjorie with whom he happily shared 60 years of marriage. They lived in Elk Grove Village, IL and raised three children. In pursuit of a successful career, Ronald decided to take a risk for his family, and with his hard work and determination, started his own business: Frontier Electric Supply. He was the founder and remained President from 1982-2012. Ronald and Marjorie later relocated to Itasca, IL where they joined Itasca Country Club and thereafter spent their winters in their home in Ft. Myers, FL where they became members of The Forest Country Club. They enjoyed golf, traveling, and having fun with their family and friends. Ronald was a strong patriarch for his family and a good friend to all. He is loved dearly and will be missed by so many. Ronald is survived by loving wife, Marjorie; children, Stephen (Nancy) Homola and Michael (Rebecca) Homola; 8 grandchildren, Tanya (Christopher) Deckert, Eric (Jaclyn) Homola, Myles Homola, Sean Homola, Katie Flanagan, Michael Homola, RJ Homola and Kayla Homola; 2 great-grandchildren, Reece and Connor; one sister: Marcia Felix. Visitation Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, November 4, 2020 10:00 a.m. until time of Service, 11:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Rd. (at Prospect), Itasca, IL. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com