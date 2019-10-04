|
Ronald Sebastian, 72, of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Smith) Sebastian; loving father of Christine (Chris) Stigall and Kathleen (Matt) Gaudynski; cherished grandfather of Madeline, Will, Drew, Anna, Benjamin and Harrison; dear brother of Debra Ann (Patrick) O'Brien, David M. and William B. Sebastian; dear uncle and in-law of many. Visitation 3 to 8:00 pm, Monday at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arl. Hts., Ill. Funeral Service 10 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674, https://donatenow.heart.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019