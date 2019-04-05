|
|
Born East Chicago, Indiana. Preceded in death by father Stephen and mother Irene Simon. Survived by wife Linda R. Guthrie, sister Stephanie Casey (Roger), daughters Cathy Silver (Ronald) and Caralyn Ross (John), sons Jerry (Claudia), Terry, and Dan Simon; step-sons Jason (Ellen) and John Guthrie (Ashley), 11 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date to be held in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Louis University basketball program, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, or St. Thomas Hospital.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019