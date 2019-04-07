|
Ronald Smith, age 86 of Lombard. Beloved husband of Gail Smith, nee Bouda; loving father of Patti Buchholz and Sherri (Michael) DellAquila; devoted grandfather of Ronald (Brittany) Buchholz, and Shana DellAquila; great-grandfather of Lyla and Skyler Buchholz; fond brother Gerald Smith. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Korean War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, former Milton Township Supervisor and proud former member of the Republican State Central Committee. Memorial Gathering Wednesday, April 10, from 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM, at Community Presbyterian Church, 1111 E Madison St, Lombard. Memorials to Community Presbyterian Church, or are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019