Ronald S. Zielinski, Jr., age 46, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019. Ronald was the loving father of Jolene; beloved son of Patricia, nee Dorsey, and the late Ronald S. Zielinski Sr.; cherished grandson of Margaret and the late Dale Dorsey, and the late Anne and Frank Zielinski; dearest godson and nephew of Peggy (Kenneth) Galczak and nephew of Barbara (Dean) Loucks and cousin to many. Donations to the at www.kidney.org would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday March 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed for interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019