Ronald Steven Gertzman

Ronald Steven Gertzman, age 74. Beloved husband of Sara, nee Schoenberger; cherished father of Michelle Gertzman and Sherri (David) Hoke; loving grandfather of Siena and Lola; dear brother of Debbie (the late Michael) Feldman; devoted son of the late Jack and Yetta Gertzman. Ronald was a life-long litigator who will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Monday 12:30 PM at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 North Broadway, Chicago. Interment Memorial Park. First day of shiva will be in the Community Room on the 1st floor at Optima Skokie, 9655 Woods Drive, Skokie after the interment until 9 PM.. In lieu of flowers contributions in Ronald's name to Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation, www.lynnsage.org would be appreciated. For additional shiva and other info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
