Ronald Strauss, age 80, died suddenly of a heart attack on December 22. Ron was born to parents Edgar and Helaine (Kratzenstein) Strauss on July 2, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI, where he grew up playing checkers and hanging out at the Milky Way drive-in. He received his Bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and his MBA from New York University. He also served proudly as an officer in the Army from 1960-63. Ron began his esteemed career in Chicago as a research analyst at Montgomery Ward. He was a General Partner at Mesirow and Co., and later became an award-winning food and restaurant analyst and a General Partner at William Blair & Company. In 1997 Ron joined Pekin Hardy Strauss Wealth Management, where he managed client portfolios and served as CEO until he retired in 2014. He was beloved by his colleagues, staff, and clients, all of whom relied on him for his sage advice and sound leadership. Ron was an avid golfer and enjoyed countless rounds in Galena, where he had a home. In recent years, he took up tennis and played regularly, often in multi-generational matches with his sons and grandsons. He was always up for a good chess match, a game of hearts, a heated game of gin rummy, and cheering on the Cubs. Ron was patriotic and chose to celebrate his birthday each year in conjunction with Independence Day. Beyond all his accomplishments and activities, Ron was always clear on one thing: he was proudest of his role as a father and grandfather. His first marriage was to Annabel (Lett) Levine, with whom he had two children, Joshua and Adam; that marriage ended in divorce. In 1996 he married Suzy (Russell) Strauss. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Suzy, his children Adam Strauss (Celia) and Josh Strauss (Anat Geva), his step-children Russell Lynde (Renske) and Hannah Wittman (Noah), and his beloved grandchildren Kalman, Avital, Toren, Myla, Ani, Tristan, and Jasper. He is survived by his best friend and brother, Bob Strauss (Sue), and by nephews, nieces, cousins, and numerous friends and colleagues. Ron's inspiring steadfastness, his unsurpassed integrity, and his thoughtfulness will live on in the memories of all who knew and loved him. A Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, December 26th, at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL. Shiva information provided on their website.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Chicago Food Depository, which was a focus of Ron's philanthropy. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019