Ronald Thomas Kirsch, 76, passed away early in the morning hours of August 5th due to heart complications. Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Anne, his sons and daughters-in-laws, Jeff and Sherry Romano and Justin and Deborah Kirsch, his beloved granddaughters, Payton and Carly Romano, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron was a proud man with a immense character and strong convictions. He was the only child of Henry "Dooley" and Isabelle Kirsch. Ron played football for Austin HS, Wright Jr. College, Southern Illinois University, as well as the semi pro team, Lake County Rifles. For over 30 years, Ron worked for American Building and Maintenance becoming vice president in charge of building services for many of Chicago's business skyscrapers. His favorite activity was watching his sons and granddaughters play sports. Standing powerful with broad shoulders and a prominent mustache, Ronald would cross his arms over his heart and in a coach Ditka-like style, would let his attitude and knowledge of the game be known to all. His voice could be heard over the crowds in any stadium, field, court or arena. He loved watching the mental strength and determination sports brought out in the competitors. People may have thought of Ron as a strong and intense man, but Ron had a very soft spot in his heart for his family, friends, and loyal dogs. Other family members include his Aunt June Smith and members of the McKeown, Williams, and Fisher families. The entire Wilczynski and Benakos families and their loved ones held a special place in his heart as well as his Elmhurst neighborhood friends, CourtsPlus, and Enterprise buddies. From arguing to laughing, Ron truly enjoyed all aspects of his life. Private family services will be held. Memorials may be donated to the American Heart Association
.