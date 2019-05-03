Home

Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
(708) 652-6661
Ronald Kowalczyk
Ronald T. Kowalczyk Obituary
Ronald T. Kowalczyk, loving husband of Barbara nee, Marko. Loving father of David (Mary), Bryan (Shemesh). Dear grandfather of Alex and Emma. Devoted son of late Irene. Fond brother of Patrick (Charmaine) Kowal and late Teri (late John) Baniak. Brother-in-law of Sandra Marko and Andrea (Dr. Joseph) Mularczyk. Uncle of Mark, Geary, Darren, Laura, Joseph and Hanna. Visitation for Ronald is on Sunday, May 5th from 3 to 9 p.m. at The Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W 35th St, Cicero. Prayers will begin promptly at 9:15a.m. on Monday, May 6th to Our Lady of Charity Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For more information call 708-652-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019
