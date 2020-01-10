Home

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
900 S. Eight St. (Route 31)
West Dundee, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
900 S. Eight St. (Route 31)
West Dundee, IL
Ronald W. Arder Sr.


1936 - 2020
Ronald W. Arder Sr. Obituary
Ronald W. Arder, Sr. age 84, of Bradenton,FL and St. Charles, IL formerly of Dundee. Founder, former owner and operator for 35 years of Lightning Metal Specialties. Beloved husband of Leona H and the late Eileen for 37 years. Loving father of Lorraine (Robert), Terri (Jim), Carolyn, Diane (Robert), and Ronald W. Jr (Tina). Friend and Step-father of Douglas (Cheri), Curtis, Eric, and Darrin (Heidi). Proud and adoring grandfather of 12. Friend of many. Family and friends will gather for Funeral Services Monday at 11 AM at First Congregational Church 900 S. Eight St. (Route 31) West Dundee. Interment St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Hampshire. Visitation Sunday 1-6 PM at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again on Monday morning at the church from 10 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eileen Arder Memorial Fund C/O Feinberg School of Medicine 1201 Davis St. Evanston, IL 60208. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847-426-3436
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
