Ronald W. Bloom, 85, beloved husband of Davita nee Chalet for 46 years; loving father of Ellen (Reid) Romer, Cheryl (Marshall) Brownfield, Ken (Alisa) Bloom and Marc (Rebecca) Zeidman; cherished Papa Ronnie of Justin (Masha), Lauren, Jori, Beth, Logan, Joey, Jared, Michael, Zachary, Ethan and adoring great grandfather of Barron; dear brother of Linda (Irwin) Magad. Chapel service, Thursday, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to B'nai Brith International. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019