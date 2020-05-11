Ronald W Korajczyk, 86 of Chicago passed away on March 28, 2020. Ron, the son of Marion and Stanley was born on March 12 1934 as the youngest of 8 children. He graduated from Providence St. Mel H.S. and went to St. Mary's College in Winona Mn. He was the editor of the campus newspaper and the lead pianist of the orchestra. He graduated from the University of Chicago in 1956. Ron served in the reserves in Seattle. He studied piano at Roosevelt University under Rudoph Ganz and Ron was an accomplished classical pianist his whole life. Ron taught English at Schurz High School from 1956 until his retirement. He won first place in a Yearbook competition in 1965. After he retired, he continued to substitute teach at Prosser and Lane Tech. Ron was an avid gardener and was a lifelong member of the Chicago Botanical Gardens. He won many awards for his dahlias and daylilies. He was also a contributor to many animal welfare organizations. Ron met with old school friends for weekly dinners that was a tradition for 20 years. Ron was preceded in death by his sisters Norma, Betty, Wanda and Rosemarie and by his brothers Leroy and Richard. Ron is survived by his brother Edward and by many nieces and nephews. Services are pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store