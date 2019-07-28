Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Ronald W. Smolka


1957 - 2019
Ronald W. Smolka Obituary
Ronald Wilheim Smolka, age 61, passed away July 21, 2019. A Des Plaines resident for the last 23 years, Ronald was born in Chicago Sept. 25, 1957, the son of Horst and Anita (Adermann) Smolka. He graduated from Lane Tech High School in 1975, and then went on to obtain an Associate in Arts degree with honors in engineering from Wright College and a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1979. Starting with Caribbean cruises with his parents as a young boy, Ronald enjoyed traveling the world whenever he had vacation time from his career as an engineer with Union 76 Oil Co. and Decker-Smolka Corp. Ron was a generous person who always wanted to make people laugh and feel at ease. He is survived by his many friends and cousins. His parents preceded him in death. Private interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery in Chicago. Memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org would be appreciated. For further info.,www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
