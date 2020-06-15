Ronald W. Brown passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Holy Spirit Hospital. He was born to Will and Helen Brown on July 26, 1939.
He attended Miles College, where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics.
Ron worked for the Boy Scouts of America for 48 years where his career started in 1963 as a District Executive in Birmingham, AL. In 1969, he became a District Executive in Chicago, IL. In 1972 he was promoted to Field Director in Tyler, TX and later to District Executive, multiple/person in Chicago, IL. In 1976, his hard work and dedication resulted in his being promoted to Camping Director, Chicago, IL and in 1977, to Field Director. While in Chicago, he became Director of Support Services in 1981, and in 1983 became Director of Field Services. In 1986, he was promoted to Scout Executive in Passaic Valley Council in NJ, and in 1990, he became Scout Executive of the Transatlantic Council in Germany.
In 1997, he became an Area Director in the North East region retiring in 2011.
Ron is predeceased by his parents Will and Helen and son, Chip. He is survived by Marcia Ann, his wife; daughter, Hilary; and son, Terence; grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ron enjoyed listening to jazz and doing the daily crossword puzzles in the newspapers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron Brown's name to Transatlantic Council, Boy Scouts of America, www.tac-bsa.org/donate.
Ron accomplished a lot over his life-time and was a friend and mentor to many and he loved his family. We will miss him greatly. May His soul rest in peace.
He attended Miles College, where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics.
Ron worked for the Boy Scouts of America for 48 years where his career started in 1963 as a District Executive in Birmingham, AL. In 1969, he became a District Executive in Chicago, IL. In 1972 he was promoted to Field Director in Tyler, TX and later to District Executive, multiple/person in Chicago, IL. In 1976, his hard work and dedication resulted in his being promoted to Camping Director, Chicago, IL and in 1977, to Field Director. While in Chicago, he became Director of Support Services in 1981, and in 1983 became Director of Field Services. In 1986, he was promoted to Scout Executive in Passaic Valley Council in NJ, and in 1990, he became Scout Executive of the Transatlantic Council in Germany.
In 1997, he became an Area Director in the North East region retiring in 2011.
Ron is predeceased by his parents Will and Helen and son, Chip. He is survived by Marcia Ann, his wife; daughter, Hilary; and son, Terence; grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ron enjoyed listening to jazz and doing the daily crossword puzzles in the newspapers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron Brown's name to Transatlantic Council, Boy Scouts of America, www.tac-bsa.org/donate.
Ron accomplished a lot over his life-time and was a friend and mentor to many and he loved his family. We will miss him greatly. May His soul rest in peace.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.