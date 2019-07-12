Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
7399 w. 159th St
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Ronald Walter Zawilinski Obituary
Ron passed away June 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 8:45am to 9:45am at St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 w. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL. Funeral mass to immediately follow at 10:00am.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Diane, and his loving children-Julie (Wayne) Hollamby, Caroline, and James (Elizabeth) as well as his adoring grandchildren -Sean, Conor, Logan, Quinn, Nicholas, Anneliese, Jacob, Chase, Cole, and Zachary. He is also survived by his sister, Juliana Zawilinski. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Julia Zawilinski. In lieu of flowers, donations to are greatly appreciated.

Ron was a United States Air Force veteran, retired member Local 134 Electrician and lifelong Cubs fan.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
